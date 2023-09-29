BlackBerry (BB) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Fall Y/Y

BlackBerry Limited BB reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Aug 31) adjusted loss per share of 4 cents. In the prior-year quarter it incurred non-GAAP loss of 5 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 2 cents.



Quarterly total revenues were $132 million compared with the prior-quarter’s revenues of $168 million. The company’s revenues came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Quarter in Details

Revenues from the Cybersecurity business totaled $79 million, down 28.8% year over year. Revenues were impacted primarily due to elongated sale cycles especially in the government sector.

Revenues from the Internet of Things business (IoT) totaled $49 million, down 3.9% year over year.



Licensing and Other contributed $4 million, down from $6 million a year ago.



The company’s QNX platform secured 20 new design wins in Auto and seven in the General Embedded Market.



Recently, BlackBerry announced that it has teamed up with Mitsubishi Electric to enhance road safety with their latest automotive in-cabin system, Mitsubishi Electric FLEXConnect, which will be powered by BlackBerry IVY.



BB announced a major update to its Cylance AI engine, to improve protection from zero-day threats.

Other Details

Gross profit declined 19.8% from the year-ago quarter to $85 million. Gross margin improved to 64.4% from 63.1% reported in the prior-year quarter. However, non-GAAP gross margin increased 100 basis points to 65% on a year-over-year basis.



Total non-GAAP operating expenses were $114 million, down 11.6%. Adjusted operating loss was $28 million compared with $22 million a year ago.



Adjusted EBITDA loss came in at $22 million compared with $16 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

For the six months ended Aug 31, 2023, BlackBerry generated $43 million of net cash in operating activities against $66 million of cash used in the comparable period in fiscal 2023.



As of Aug 31, 2023, BlackBerry had $415 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Outlook

The company has reiterated its revenue outlook for the Cybersecurity segment. For Cybersecurity business, revenues are estimated in the range of $425-$450 million for fiscal 2024.



For IoT business (excluding IVY), revenues are now projected in the $225-$240 million band for fiscal 2024.

