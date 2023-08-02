BlackBerry (BB) Price Target Increased by 5.06% to 4.03

The average one-year price target for BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) has been revised to 4.03 / share. This is an increase of 5.06% from the prior estimate of 3.83 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.14 to a high of 5.59 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.07% from the latest reported closing price of 5.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackBerry. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 8.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BB is 0.16%, an increase of 24.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.37% to 250,697K shares. The put/call ratio of BB is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIFTHDELTA holds 48,179K shares representing 8.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,924K shares, representing a decrease of 20.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BB by 6.51% over the last quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings holds 46,725K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 35,473K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,976K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BB by 31.36% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 10,026K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,049K shares, representing a decrease of 10.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BB by 13.69% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 9,976K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackBerry Background Information

BlackBerry provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including more than 175M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

