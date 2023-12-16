BlackBerry (BB) Price Target Increased by 29.48% to 4.74

The average one-year price target for BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) has been revised to 4.74 / share. This is an increase of 29.48% from the prior estimate of 3.66 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.06 to a high of 9.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.54% from the latest reported closing price of 4.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackBerry. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BB is 0.21%, an increase of 9.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.09% to 297,007K shares. The put/call ratio of BB is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fairfax Financial Holdings holds 46,725K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIFTHDELTA holds 35,603K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,244K shares, representing a decrease of 18.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BB by 2.96% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 34,987K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,036K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BB by 14.08% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 19,876K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,333K shares, representing an increase of 93.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BB by 1,223.60% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 19,316K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,983K shares, representing a decrease of 18.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BB by 22.72% over the last quarter.

BlackBerry Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackBerry provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including more than 175M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.