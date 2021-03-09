BlackBerry (BB) Partners Desay for Integrated Smart Cabin

BlackBerry Limited BB recently announced that it has collaborated with Desay SV Automotive — a China-based automotive parts manufacturer — to offer dual-screen virtual smart cabin domain controller for safer driving. The new technology is being made widely available in the Tiggo 8 Plus and Jetour X90 models of Chery — a leading China-based automaker.



The operating system of these models is run by BlackBerry QNX real-time operating system and the QNX Hypervisor. It offers a comprehensive secure and intelligent connected vehicle software platform for safe driving decisions and in-vehicle applications. The QNX Hypervisor facilitates multiple operating systems to safely co-exist on the same system-on-a-chip. This has enabled developers to partition and isolate safety-critical and infotainment systems to ensure uninterrupted functioning of critical systems, even if other components fail.



BlackBerry QNX offers a broad portfolio of software solutions for the automotive industry. These include infotainment, connectivity, in-car network security, type-1 hypervisor supporting multiple ECU (engine control unit) integration into domain controllers, ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) and acoustics. Its Over-The-Air software update platform ensures security of the automotive software for flexible, scalable solutions for vehicle systems and the next generation of connected and autonomous vehicle architecture.



The alliance aims to harness the unique capabilities of QNX software to enable automotive OEMs to build more integrated smart cabin system solutions along with state-of-the-art connected vehicle services, such as cockpit personalization, vehicle acoustic conditioning, vehicle health monitoring and ADAS features. In particular, the QNX software allows automotive OEMs to develop and run a common software platform across in-vehicle systems such as gateways, TCUs, engine controllers, digital cockpits and emerging domain controllers. The vehicle data is then used to build software applications and ML models, and deployed inside the vehicle to enable in-vehicle inference and actions.



BlackBerry’s foray into the automotive industry was marked by the seamless integration of navigation, infotainment and critical driving functions. The company leverages its extensive technology portfolio to extend the best-in-class security and reliability features. These include a unified endpoint management solution that provides comprehensive multiplatform device, application and content management with integrated security and connectivity, embedded systems, enterprise applications and related services.



Operating as a leading player in enterprise mobility management, BlackBerry is widely recognized for its productivity and security innovation. The company delivers one of the most secure end-to-end mobile enterprise solutions in the market through a broad portfolio of products and services. It offers an end-to-end software and services platform for the Enterprise of Things, which includes computers, vehicles, sensors, equipment and other connected endpoints within the enterprise that communicate with each other to enable smart business processes.



The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 132.1% in the past year compared with a rise of 60.3% for the industry. It remains to be seen if such technological collaborations can boost it in the long run.





