BlackBerry (BB) Partners BiTech for Digital LCD Instrument Cluster

BlackBerry Limited BB recently announced that it has collaborated with BiTECH Automotive (Wuhu) Co., Ltd — a China-based automotive parts manufacturer — to offer a digital LCD instrument cluster for a more personalized driving experience. The product is already being used for the mass production of a new SUV dubbed UNI-K, manufactured by Changan Automobile — a leading China-based automaker.



The operating system of these models is run by BlackBerry QNX Neutrino real-time operating system. It offers a comprehensive secure and intelligent connected vehicle software platform for safe driving decisions and in-vehicle applications. The digital LCD instrument cluster offers an advanced smart driving assistance program and a smart cockpit with an Interactive Monitoring System, displaying a variety of information for the diversified needs of consumers. These include tire pressure, door conditions, vehicle speed, augmented reality real-view navigation, a multimedia interface, a digital rear-view mirror, the tachometer and the fuel gauge.



In addition to real-time performance with functional safety and cybersecurity features, the product delivers a visually appealing instrument cluster that enhances the notional value of the car. This, in turn, is likely to encourage more OEMs and auto manufacturers to install it in their upcoming as well as existing models to build connected cars with proven safety and reliable protection performance.



BlackBerry QNX offers a broad portfolio of software solutions for the automotive industry. These include infotainment, connectivity, in-car network security, type-1 hypervisor supporting multiple ECU (engine control unit) integration into domain controllers, ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) and acoustics. Its Over-The-Air software update platform ensures security of the automotive software for flexible, scalable solutions for vehicle systems and the next generation of connected and autonomous vehicle architecture.



The alliance aims to harness the unique capabilities of QNX software to enable automotive OEMs to build more integrated smart cabin system solutions along with state-of-the-art connected vehicle services, such as cockpit personalization, vehicle acoustic conditioning, vehicle health monitoring and ADAS features. In particular, the QNX software allows automotive OEMs to develop and run a common software platform across in-vehicle systems such as gateways, TCUs, engine controllers, digital cockpits and emerging domain controllers. The vehicle data is then used to build software applications and ML models, and deployed inside the vehicle to enable in-vehicle inference and actions.



BlackBerry’s foray into the automotive industry was marked by the seamless integration of navigation, infotainment and critical driving functions. The company leverages its extensive technology portfolio to extend the best-in-class security and reliability features. These include a unified endpoint management solution that provides comprehensive multiplatform device, application and content management with integrated security and connectivity, embedded systems, enterprise applications and related services.



Operating as a leading player in enterprise mobility management, BlackBerry is widely recognized for its productivity and security innovation. The company delivers one of the most secure end-to-end mobile enterprise solutions in the market through a broad portfolio of products and services. It offers an end-to-end software and services platform for the Enterprise of Things, which includes computers, vehicles, sensors, equipment and other connected endpoints within the enterprise that communicate with each other to enable smart business processes.



