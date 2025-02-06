BlackBerry (BB) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, BlackBerry (BB) closed at $5.16, marking a +1.57% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had gained 25.43% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's of 0% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of BlackBerry will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.02, down 33.33% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $562 million. These totals would mark changes of -80% and -34.11%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for BlackBerry. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, BlackBerry is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, BlackBerry is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 508. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 31.19 of its industry.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, positioning it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.