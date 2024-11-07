BlackBerry (BB) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

BlackBerry (BB) closed the most recent trading day at $2.31, moving +0.87% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%.

The cybersecurity software and services company's shares have seen a decrease of 4.98% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BlackBerry in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on December 19, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.02, reflecting a 300% decrease from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.02 per share and a revenue of $603 million, signifying shifts of -140% and -29.31%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for BlackBerry. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BlackBerry currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

