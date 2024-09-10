BlackBerry (BB) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

BlackBerry (BB) closed the most recent trading day at $2.38, moving +1.28% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.45% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.84%.

Shares of the cybersecurity software and services company witnessed a gain of 8.8% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 0.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.54%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BlackBerry in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on September 25, 2024. On that day, BlackBerry is projected to report earnings of -$0.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 75%.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.05 per share and a revenue of $608 million, representing changes of -200% and -28.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BlackBerry is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

