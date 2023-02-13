BlackBerry (BB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

BlackBerry (BB) closed the most recent trading day at $4.18, moving +1.7% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had gained 7.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.49%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BlackBerry as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, BlackBerry is projected to report earnings of -$0.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 800%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $172.28 million, down 6.88% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $677.14 million, which would represent changes of -110% and -5.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BlackBerry is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

