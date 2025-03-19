BlackBerry (BB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

BlackBerry (BB) closed at $4.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.36% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.92%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.41%.

The cybersecurity software and services company's shares have seen a decrease of 27.35% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.26%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BlackBerry in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 2, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.02, marking a 33.33% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BlackBerry currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, BlackBerry is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 63. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.03, which means BlackBerry is trading at a premium to the group.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, which puts it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.