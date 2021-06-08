BlackBerry (BB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

BlackBerry (BB) closed the most recent trading day at $15.80, moving +0.19% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had gained 93.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.04%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BB as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.06, down 400% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.09 per share and revenue of $807 million. These totals would mark changes of -150% and -12.19%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BB should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BB is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

