BlackBerry (BB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BlackBerry (BB) closed at $8.62, marking a +1.17% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.99% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had lost 3.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.99%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.26%.

BB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, BB is projected to report earnings of -$0.06 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 400%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.09 per share and revenue of $807 million. These totals would mark changes of -150% and -12.19%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BB should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 122, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.