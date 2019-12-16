BlackBerry (BB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

BlackBerry (BB) closed the most recent trading day at $5.72, moving +1.06% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.72% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had gained 5.2% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.64% in that time.

BB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 20, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, down 66.67% from the prior-year quarter.

BB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $1.10 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -79.17% and +19.65%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BB. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BB is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BB's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 106.13. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.47.

The Wireless Non-US industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.