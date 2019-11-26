BlackBerry (BB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

BlackBerry (BB) closed the most recent trading day at $5.54, moving +1.09% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had gained 3.59% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.89% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BB as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, down 66.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $1.10 billion. These totals would mark changes of -79.17% and +19.65%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BB. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BB is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, BB currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 102.75. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.63.

The Wireless Non-US industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.