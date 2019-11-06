BlackBerry (BB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

BlackBerry (BB) closed the most recent trading day at $5.55, moving +0.36% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow 0%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had gained 13.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.3%.

BB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BB to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 66.67%.

BB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $1.10 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -79.17% and +19.65%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BB currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BB has a Forward P/E ratio of 103.69 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.95, so we one might conclude that BB is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Wireless Non-US industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

