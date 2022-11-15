BlackBerry (BB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

BlackBerry (BB) closed the most recent trading day at $4.84, moving +1.47% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.87%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had gained 10.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 9.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 10.5%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BlackBerry as it approaches its next earnings report date.

BB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.22 per share and revenue of $688 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -120% and -4.18%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BlackBerry is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.