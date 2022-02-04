BlackBerry (BB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

BlackBerry (BB) closed the most recent trading day at $7.37, moving +1.38% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.52% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had lost 17.2% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 10.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

BlackBerry will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 200%.

BB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.13 per share and revenue of $726 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -172.22% and -21%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BlackBerry is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

