BlackBerry (BB) Outlines Long-Term Goals: Key Highlights

BlackBerry BB recently outlined its long-term financial targets, which include achieving full-year positive non-GAAP earnings per share as well as cash flow beginning in fiscal 2025.

Management expects total revenues in the range of $665-$700 million for fiscal 2024 compared with revenues of $624 million delivered in fiscal 2023. BB is targeting revenues in the $880-$960 million band for fiscal 2026. The three-year average CAGR is anticipated to be between 12% and 15%.

The company also expects non-GAAP gross margin per year to increase more than 200 basis points (bps), on average, to fiscal 2026. It is anticipating to deliver considerable improvements in non-GAAP EPS loss and cash flow usage in fiscal 2024. By the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, BB expects to achieve non-GAAP profitability.

Segment Details

For IoT business (excluding IVY), revenues are projected in the range of $240-$250 million and $340-$370 million for fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2026, respectively. The three-year average CAGR is estimated in the range of 18-22%.

Blackberry noted that development seats and professional services (design phase revenue) generated 20% each of its QNX's revenues. The remaining 60% of the top line came from production-based royalties or production phase revenues, based on long term average.

Owing to new design wins in fiscal 2023 and macroeconomic headwinds for production-based royalties, design phase is currently contributing greater percentage to the top line relative to production phase revenues, than the long-term average, added BlackBerry.

IoT revenues will be driven by a robust QNX royalty backlog. BlackBerry is focusing on securing additional IVY design wins in fiscal 2024.

For Cybersecurity business, revenues are estimated in the range of $425-$450 million and $540-$590 million for fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2026, respectively. The three-year average CAGR is anticipated to be between 9% and 12%. BlackBerry expects growth in total addressable market, endpoint security market and managed security services market to drive its Cybersecurity business.

Segmental gross margin is anticipated to improve 400-600 bps by fiscal 2026. Annual recurring revenues are expected to return to sequential growth in the second half of the current fiscal year while Total Contract Value billings are estimated in the range of $430-$480 million.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Canada, BlackBerry provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers devices and software platforms for managing security, mobility and communications among hardware, programs, mobile apps and the Internet of Things.

At present, BlackBerry carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

