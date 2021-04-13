BlackBerry (BB) Offers Secure Communications to Canada's Government

Hailed as the industry benchmark for trusted technology, BlackBerry has been developing innovative solutions to safeguard the privacy of Canada’s citizens. Amid this backdrop, BlackBerry Limited BB entered into a multi-year agreement with Shared Services Canada (“SSC”), an agency of the Government of Canada, to cater to the accretive requirements of superior communications among the employees.



Markedly, the recent collaboration highlights the Waterloo, Ontario-based company’s more than 30-year-old long-standing relationship with the Government of Canada. Both the entities aim to establish a secure communications infrastructure in the North American country.



As part of the alliance, SSC will leverage BlackBerry’s SecuSUITE and Spark unified endpoint management (UEM) platforms. These platforms not only enhance the overall productivity of various organizations but also give a significant boost to today’s digital economy with utmost agility.



It is worth mentioning here that SSC provides and combines information technology services across federal government departments. With up-to-date services, the firm is responsible for delivering digital programs and cloud computing services to government organizations and citizens.



The BlackBerry Spark platform offers a diversified portfolio of management tools that analyzes user behaviors, minimizes risks and dynamically adopts security policies to deliver a Zero Touch experience across a spectrum of networks and applications. The Spark UEM platform enhances workforce productivity with the perfect combination of platform stability, security and management tools. The solution can be implemented on premises and gives the flexibility to work across any personal device.



As a result, it empowers the employees to have a first-hand access to confidential data irrespective of whether they are working remotely or in the office. Most importantly, it eliminates upfront capital costs with better mobility uptime to achieve operational efficiencies.



The SecuSUITE offering enables governments and enterprises to avail the benefits of secure voice and messaging. The solution safeguards local and national security against malicious attacks on the back of reliable communications. Nevertheless, the deal will not only give a boost to BlackBerry and the Government of Canada’s extended partnership but also bolster the country’s digital transformation on the back of avant-garde communication tools.



Moving ahead, BlackBerry intends to drive healthy revenue growth and increase market share in the industry vertical. The cybersecurity software and services company offers one of the most secure mobile enterprise solutions in the market through a wide portfolio of products and services. With a holistic growth model, focusing on organic and inorganic initiatives, BlackBerry aims to expand its market share in the enterprise mobility segment. Its solid product cycle coupled with impending launches of new secure communication products and services instill optimism.



The stock has soared 125.8% in the past year compared with growth of 86.5% of the industry. It remains to be seen if such technological endeavors can boost the stock in the long run.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

BlackBerry currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Computer Task Group, Incorporated CTG, DXC Technology Company DXC and Fair Isaac Corporation FICO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Computer Task Group pulled off a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 138.3%, on average.



DXC Technology delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 59.7%, on average.



Fair Isaac delivered a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 23.7%, on average.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Computer Task Group, Incorporated (CTG): Free Stock Analysis Report



BlackBerry Limited (BB): Free Stock Analysis Report



DXC Technology Company. (DXC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.