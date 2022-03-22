BlackBerry (BB) & Marelli Tie Up to Advance Cockpit Technology

BlackBerry BB recently announced that it is expanding the partnership with Marelli in China to advance work on next-generation cockpit technology. The two companies have collaborated on two occasions (2016 and 2018) previously to boost digital cluster development. Italy-based Marelli specializes in the development and manufacturing of components for the automotive industry.

In 2016, the companies collaborated to develop embedded cockpit systems for four prominent Chinese automakers. Going ahead, Marelli began to implement the BlackBerry QNX Platform for Digital Cockpits for its Electronic Systems Cockpit and Digital Cluster solution.

Marelli will now use BlackBerry QNX Neutrino RTOS solution for many of its in-production projects in China. Marelli will utilize BlackBerry QNX Hypervisor and BlackBerry QNX Neutrino RTOS for its Cockpit Domain Controller, which is an essential in-vehicle system that comprises digital cluster functions and infotainment.

By implementing the QNX software for its Cockpit DCU solution, Marelli will be able to merge multiple systems with different operating environments on a single software and hardware platform. This will boost security and safety and lower development and long-term costs of ownership for the company while offering an improved unified and integrated user experience to the passengers, added BlackBerry.

BlackBerry QNX supplies commercial operating systems, development tools, hypervisors, support and services for essential embedded systems.

BlackBerry QNX is a market leader for safety-certified embedded software in automotive and is embedded in more than 195 million vehicles. Apart from automotive, BlackBerry QNX software is also deployed in embedded systems across a wide gamut of industries like aerospace and defense, industrial controls, heavy machinery, medical, rail and robotics, among others.

BlackBerry continues to invest in product development and go-to-market strategy to drive long-term growth. The company is also well-positioned to benefit from accretive design wins and pipeline growth for unified endpoint security products.

BlackBerry currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of BB have lost 29.2% against the industry’s rise of 16.5% in the past year.

