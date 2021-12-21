BlackBerry (BB) Launches Advanced Threat Prevention Service

BlackBerry Limited BB has announced a major update to its Guard managed detection and response service to deliver a managed extended detection and response (XDR) service.



The advanced solution has been achieved through a partnership with Exabeam — a global cybersecurity leader that adds intelligence to IT and security stack.



The XDR solution provides coverage beyond endpoints by integrating Cylance AI-powered BlackBerry Optics, Persona, Gateway and Protect solutions with Exabeam Fusion SIEM and XDR solutions.



Customers will now benefit from BlackBerry solutions and Exabeam security analytics and automation platform for high-fidelity alerts and cross-tool threat hunting services. BB provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide.



BlackBerry is witnessing strong pipeline growth for its unified endpoint security products. The stock has gained 23.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 32.1%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Traditional mitigation tools used to protect systems are inadequate to stop expanding attack avenues. Organizations operating in hybrid workplace environments need human threat experts to manage cybersecurity incident alerts and prevent attacks.



The BlackBerry Guard solution provides customers with an industry-leading managed XDR service. Exabeam Fusion SIEM and Fusion XDR combined with the BlackBerry AI-powered solutions will offer BlackBerry’s customers a powerful solution to defend against evolving threat landscape.



With Guard 2.0, BlackBerry’s threat prevention professionals work as an extension of customers’ security and IT teams. BlackBerry aligned its software and services business around two key market opportunities — Cyber Security and IoT.



BB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Clearfield, Inc. CLFD is a better-ranked stock in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 8.8% upward over the past 60 days.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.8%, on average. The stock has rallied 181.4% in the past year.



Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is another solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for next-year earnings has been revised upward by 1.2% over the past seven days.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.2%, on average. It has appreciated 20.7% in the past year.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus mark for current-year earnings has been revised 20.5% upward over the past 60 days.



Sierra Wireless pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.2%, on average. The stock has returned 16.7% in the past year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.