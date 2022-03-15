Blackberry (BB), ISAAC Join Hands to Enhance Fleet Visibility

Blackberry Limited BB recently announced the integration of its BlackBerry Radar into ISAAC Instruments’ Open Platform, establishing a single console that offers fleet managers a comprehensive view of tractor and trailer operations.



ISAAC Instruments is a specialized provider of electronic logging devices and compliance, paperless driver workflow, risk and fleet management, and driver-centric solutions.



ISAAC's electronic logging device and fleet management telematics solutions are leveraged by more than 40% of the largest carriers across Canada. It helps fleet managers enhance vehicle efficiency by optimizing fuel consumption, engine data, driver productivity and safety and hours-of-service compliance.



BlackBerry Radar is a multi-sensor trailer monitoring and reporting solution. The integration of Blackberry Radar into the ISAAC Open Platform will offer fleet managers an aggregate view of current tractor and trailer operations in a single user interface, providing improved management and automation of dispatch operations, allowing them to optimize their driver hours better and improve trailer utilization.



With the amalgamation of BlackBerry Radar into ISAAC’s Open Platform ecosystem, fleets will have augmented capability of accessing real-time data on the status of their trailers, chassis or containers, thus giving them unparalleled visibility into their operations. Apart from location visibility and history, they will get access to a range of sensor data such as route and mileage, temperature, humidity, door open/close and cargo load state within a single console in the ISAAC Open Platform.



At a time when the global economy is battling major supply-chain woes, the latest collaboration comes as a boon. In fact, having timely and accurate data that can help eliminate wasted time and effort and improve service, the life of drivers and profitability has become the need of the hour.



Thus, with the help of this new solution, commercial fleets can bolster productivity, enhance asset utilization, minimize costs and improve services to customers. Moreover, this partnership brings together two of the most important technology players having an aligned view of driving operational efficiencies across commercial fleets.

Titanium Transportation Group, a leading North American transportation company with asset-based trucking operations and logistics brokerages catering Canada and the United States, is the first commercial fleet to deploy this newly-integrated solution. Titanium has deployed the solution for its entire fleet of trailers and commercial vehicles in the United States and Canada.



Headquartered in Waterloo, Canada, BlackBerry provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company intends to drive healthy revenue growth and increase its market share in the industry vertical. With a holistic growth model focusing on organic and inorganic initiatives, the company invests in product development and the go-to-market strategy. Riding on such dynamic business fundamentals, BlackBerry appears well prepared to drive long-term sustainable growth, instilling optimism among investors.



In January, BlackBerry collaborated with the University of Waterloo’s Water Institute to tackle water-related challenges that hamper the ecosystem and climate conditions. Both the entities launched a first-of-its-kind innovation research challenge for professors and students. Dubbed the Water Innovation Challenge, the program required students to develop new-age applications backed by BlackBerry technologies to ensure sustainable water management.

Blackberry currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of BB have lost 49.1% against the industry’s rise of 9.7% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

