BlackBerry (BB) Introduces AI-Driven CylanceMDR Solution

BlackBerry Limited BB recently launched its expanded CylanceMDR solution, which offers extensive Managed Detection & Response (MDR) security. It is driven by the celebrated Cylance AI platform and best-in-class security expertise, with 24/7 complete threat coverage.



The company gives a $1 million guarantee to cover costs associated with security incidents, applicable for eligible CylanceMDR Advanced clients.



Formerly known as CylanceGUARD, the expanded version currently includes three new packages – Standard, Advanced and On-Demand. Each package is uniquely designed to meet the varying cyber defense needs of modern businesses, including AI identification and expert assistance.



The evolved CylanceMDR solution offers clients capabilities like hands-on onboarding, alert triage, managed threat hunting, digital forensics, investigation, complete incident response and critical event management. These are backed by advisory and tuning services in addition to the $1 million security guarantee.



For clients having personalized security teams who seek a more comprehensive approach, CyclanceMDR’s “On-Demand” solution specially offers thorough threat investigation and response support. By smoothly integrating into the existing security framework, the service empowers teams with additional capabilities to handle emerging threats and efficiently navigate critical security situations.



The robust Cylance AI platform influences all three packages. BlackBerry highlighted that in independent testing, the platform’s threat detection is proved to be up to 13 times faster, blocking 98% of attacks earlier in the kill chain.



As a result, it increases efficiency and reduces pressure on IT teams. Thus, installation of CylanceMDR is up to 85% more economical than managing an in-house SOC, noted the company.



Based in Waterloo, Canada, BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. Leveraging machine learning and AI, it designs cutting-edge solutions for cybersecurity, safety and data privacy.



In the last reported quarter, the company witnessed a top-line expansion to $173 million from $151 million in the prior quarter. The uptick was due to healthy performance across Cybersecurity, Licensing and IoT businesses, along with strength in the Spark product group, which includes Cylance and UEM.



The stock has lost 41.2% in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 30.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

BB currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.5% and delivered an earnings surprise of 13.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Airgain, Inc. AIRG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 35%.



Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Airgain offers integrated wireless solutions in the form of antenna products. These products are equipped to solve critical connectivity needs in both the design process and the operating environment across the enterprise, automotive and consumer markets. Ideal for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide, the customizable antennas from Airgain serve both indoor and outdoor connectivity issues.



Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR develops and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. It has a Zacks Rank #2.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.