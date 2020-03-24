BlackBerry (BB) Gears Up for Secure Remote Working Facilities

BlackBerry Limited BB recently announced that it is implementing immediate steps to facilitate remote working facilities for a larger population across diverse companies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of its employees, the strategic move will enable it to fulfill corporate social responsibilities amid testing times.



BlackBerry is offering a secure and connected workplace setup through quick onboarding and enablement services that are delivered remotely. Realizing the gravity of the coronavirus menace, the company is providing secure communication services to business enterprises for free over a 60-day period. This, in turn, is likely to support the seamless continuity of businesses to enable employees to fulfill their professional obligations.



In particular, with BlackBerry Desktop, the company will enable firms to onboard any user through a simple access key, which on activation will open up all corporate resources with a sign-in option on BlackBerry apps on a personal computer. It further allows the IT department to wipe out corporate data from any device after the end of a contract or during an emergency, thereby offering a hassle-free solution for the de-provisioning process.





Through the SecuSUITE solution for government and business enterprise clients, Blackberry is providing high-security voice and messaging services to first responders, law enforcement, healthcare providers and enterprises, so that essential communication services are not compromised. The company is further utilizing Data Path Controls for end-to-end security through the firewall, while BlackBerry Protect is using advanced endpoint protection with AI to prevent data breaches.



As a leading player in enterprise mobility management, BlackBerry is widely recognized for its productivity and security innovation. The company offers one of the most secure mobile enterprise solutions in the market through a broad portfolio of products and services. BlackBerry leverages many elements of its extensive technology portfolio to extend best-in-class security and reliability of its solutions for the Enterprise of Things, including unified endpoint management, cybersecurity solutions, embedded systems, crisis communications, enterprise applications and related services, with hosting available on its global, scalable, secure network, and in the cloud. The current initiatives further portray its competence to tackle the economic adversities from the deadly virus attack.



We remain impressed with the adaptability and proactive approach of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock. Over the past year, the stock has lost 61.1% compared with the industry’s decline of 33.7%.





Some other similar-ranked stocks in the industry are Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI, Viasat Inc. VSAT and Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Motorola has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.5%. It delivered a positive earnings surprise of 6.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Viasat surpassed earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 402%.



Qualcomm has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 18.9%. It delivered a positive earnings surprise of 10%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.