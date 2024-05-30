BlackBerry (BB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

BlackBerry (BB) ended the recent trading session at $2.79, demonstrating a +1.45% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.6% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.86%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.08%.

Shares of the cybersecurity software and services company witnessed a loss of 3.17% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 7.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BlackBerry in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.04, reflecting a 166.67% decrease from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.03 per share and revenue of $615 million, which would represent changes of -160% and -27.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, BlackBerry holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, finds itself in the top 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

