BlackBerry (BB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BlackBerry (BB) closed at $4.77, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.56% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had gained 7.22% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BlackBerry as it approaches its next earnings release.

BB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.22 per share and revenue of $688 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -120% and -4.18%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BlackBerry is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

