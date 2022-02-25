BlackBerry (BB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

BlackBerry (BB) closed the most recent trading day at $6.72, moving +1.51% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had lost 12.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BlackBerry as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 200%.

BB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.13 per share and revenue of $726 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -172.22% and -21%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BlackBerry is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

