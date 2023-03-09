BlackBerry (BB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BlackBerry (BB) closed at $3.66, marking a +1.1% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.85% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.66%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had lost 17.16% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.85% in that time.

BlackBerry will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 30, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.07, down 800% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BlackBerry is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

