BlackBerry (BB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BlackBerry (BB) closed at $7.55, marking a +0.94% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had gained 16.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BlackBerry as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 31, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.03, down 200% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BlackBerry is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

