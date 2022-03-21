BlackBerry (BB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

BlackBerry (BB) closed at $7.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.42% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had gained 5.71% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BlackBerry as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 31, 2022. In that report, analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 200%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BlackBerry is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

