BlackBerry (BB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BlackBerry (BB) closed the most recent trading day at $4.37, making no change from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.49%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had lost 17.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.15% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of BlackBerry will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.33%.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for BlackBerry. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BlackBerry is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, BlackBerry is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 62.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.74, so one might conclude that BlackBerry is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

