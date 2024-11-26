BlackBerry (BB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BlackBerry (BB) closed the latest trading day at $2.57, indicating no change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.63%.

The the stock of cybersecurity software and services company has risen by 6.64% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BlackBerry in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on December 19, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, down 300% from the prior-year quarter.

BB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $603 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -140% and -29.31%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BlackBerry is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.