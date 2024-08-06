BlackBerry (BB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with BlackBerry (BB) standing at $2.16, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had lost 11.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 13.91%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.74%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of BlackBerry in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.01, indicating a 75% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

BB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.05 per share and revenue of $608 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -200% and -28.72%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for BlackBerry. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, BlackBerry boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, placing it within the top 44% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

