BlackBerry (BB) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BlackBerry (BB) closed at $4.66, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had lost 3.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.12%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BlackBerry as it approaches its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.22 per share and revenue of $688 million. These totals would mark changes of -120% and -4.18%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BlackBerry currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.