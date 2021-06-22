BlackBerry (BB) Exhibits QNX Strength With Increased Deployments

Leading consumer and market research firm, Strategy Analytics, recently announced a significant update regarding the volume of vehicles embedded with BlackBerry Limited’s BB QNX software. Per the recent development, the avant-garde technology is currently installed in more than 195 million vehicles, reflecting a year-over-year surge of 20 million. Markedly, the increased QNX software installations are likely to future-proof the automotive industry by extending its market impact beyond infotainment.



Though the year has been taxing for the automotive industry due to COVID-19 induced adversities, BlackBerry has successfully capitalized on its market strength with the accretive deployment of the QNX software in several electric vehicles (EVs). This highlights the Waterloo, Canada-based company’s commitment to drive wider adoption of safety-critical systems in connected-autonomous vehicles on the back of its technological prowess and leadership position in the global arena.



As a leading player in the enterprise mobility management, BlackBerry is widely recognized for productivity and security innovations, one of them being the BlackBerry QNX software. Notably, the innovative offering is built on a time-tested real-time operating system (RTOS) architecture that is used in factory automation systems and medical robots, to name a few. Its field-proven embedded security expertise helps in protecting systems against rising cybercrimes and bolsters time-to-market with software pre-certified to IEC 61508, ISO 26262 and IEC 62304 standards.



Moreover, its fully-managed microkernel RTOS enables developers to seamlessly install a single OS across all product lines and minimizes latency issues with utmost reliability. With a diverse bouquet of next-gen critical systems like Digital Cockpits and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, this software is trusted by numerous original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1s globally, including Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen AG VWAGY, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC, Ford Motor Company F and General Motors.



Markedly, BlackBerry witnessed a rise in its QNX installations for the sixth consecutive year, thereby marking a significant improvement in its business roadmap. During the fiscal fourth quarter, QNX strengthened its leading position in the safety critical software driven by 25 design wins from major industry players such as Scania, Volvo and Baidu. Currently, QNX has design wins from 23 of the world's top 25 EV OEMs, which together represent 68% of the global EV production. Apart from the vehicle count, the company’s QNX royalty revenue backlog witnessed a 9% year-over-year rise to $490 million in first-quarter fiscal 2022 (results awaited).



Moving forward, BlackBerry intends to drive healthy revenue growth and increase market share in the industry vertical. The cybersecurity software company offers one of the most secure mobile enterprise solutions in the market through a wide portfolio of products and services. With a holistic growth model, focusing on organic and inorganic initiatives, it continues to invest in product development and go-to-market strategy, including strong channel partnerships. Riding on such dynamic business fundamentals, BlackBerry appears well prepared to drive long-term sustainable growth supported by an augmented industry footprint, thereby instilling optimism among investors.



The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has rallied 151% in the past year compared with growth of 58.7% of the industry. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

