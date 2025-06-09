BlackBerry (BB) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The most recent trading session ended with BlackBerry (BB) standing at $4.21, reflecting a +1.94% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had gained 8.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.17% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 7.21% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BlackBerry in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on June 24, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0, signifying a 100% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $521 million, indicating changes of +400% and -13.88%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. BlackBerry presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, BlackBerry is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 41.3. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.83 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

