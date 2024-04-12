BlackBerry (BB) & ETAS GmbH to Accelerate SDV Development

BlackBerry Limited BB and ETAS GmbH have signed a contract to sell and market software solutions that accelerate the development of safety-critical functions for the next generation of software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

The collaboration builds upon their longstanding technical partnership and will offer pre-integrated software utilizing ETAS middleware RTA-VRTE and the QNX Operating System. These solutions provide a high-performance and secure foundation for developing microprocessor-based vehicle computer/domain controller electronic control units (ECUs).

Additionally, the solution incorporates ETAS' automotive firewall and intrusion detection technology to ensure continuous security monitoring and aligns with industry standards. The solution addresses the automotive industry’s transition toward SDVs and the rising demand for reliable software and the AUTOSAR Adaptive standard.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Canada, BB provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers devices and software platforms for managing security, mobility and communications among hardware, mobile apps and the Internet of Things.

In March, the company recently expanded its alliance with TTTech Auto to handle the critical challenges that are increasingly posing complexities in the advancement of SDVs. The partnership is likely to cushion the native integration of the newest QNX Operating System 8.0 with TTTech Auto's world-class scheduling solutions in a specific safety-certified product.

The extended partnership is likely to boost performance and enable optimization of underlying semiconductors in mission-critical environments such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems for SDVs. Additionally, it will expand the scalability of architectures from zonal to domain controllers and central computing while also allowing fail-safe to fail-operational solutions.

The collaboration is likely to benefit BB with the growing adoption of automotive operating systems and safety solutions in SDVs. The initiative is likely to put the company at the forefront of the software industry with increased market share and top-line growth.

BB currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The stock has lost 29% in the past year against the sub-industry's growth of 42.3%.



