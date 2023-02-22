BlackBerry (BB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

BlackBerry (BB) closed at $3.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.77% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had lost 8.67% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

BlackBerry will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, BlackBerry is projected to report earnings of -$0.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 800%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $172.28 million, down 6.88% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $677.14 million, which would represent changes of -110% and -5.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BlackBerry is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

