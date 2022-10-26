BlackBerry (BB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BlackBerry (BB) closed at $4.53, marking a -0.88% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had lost 10.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BlackBerry as it approaches its next earnings release.

BB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.22 per share and revenue of $688 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -120% and -4.18%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.57% higher. BlackBerry is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

