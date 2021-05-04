BlackBerry (BB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BlackBerry (BB) closed at $8.36, marking a -2.9% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BB as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.06, down 400% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.09 per share and revenue of $807 million. These totals would mark changes of -150% and -12.19%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BB. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BB is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 125, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

