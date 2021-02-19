BlackBerry (BB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BlackBerry (BB) closed at $10.90, marking a -0.37% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow 0%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BB as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.03, down 66.67% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $926 million, which would represent changes of +38.46% and -15.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BB. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BB is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, BB currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 60.78. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.76.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

