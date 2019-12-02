BlackBerry (BB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BlackBerry (BB) closed at $5.50, marking a -1.26% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.86%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had gained 5.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.66%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BB as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, down 66.67% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $1.10 billion, which would represent changes of -79.17% and +19.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BB should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BB currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, BB currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 104.44. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.31.

The Wireless Non-US industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.