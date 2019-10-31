BlackBerry (BB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

BlackBerry (BB) closed at $5.26 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had gained 5.38% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.46% in that time.

BB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BB to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 66.67%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $1.10 billion. These totals would mark changes of -79.17% and +19.65%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BB has a Forward P/E ratio of 99.19 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.74.

The Wireless Non-US industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

