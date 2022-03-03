BlackBerry (BB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

BlackBerry (BB) closed the most recent trading day at $6.73, moving -1.61% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had lost 11.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.75%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.24%.

BlackBerry will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BlackBerry to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 200%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BlackBerry is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

