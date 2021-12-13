BlackBerry (BB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

BlackBerry (BB) closed the most recent trading day at $8.66, moving -1.48% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.91% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.89%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had lost 18.46% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.55% in that time.

BlackBerry will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 21, 2021. On that day, BlackBerry is projected to report earnings of -$0.06 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 400%.

BB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.20 per share and revenue of $734 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -211.11% and -20.13%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BlackBerry is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 117, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.