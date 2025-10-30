BlackBerry (BB) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

BlackBerry (BB) ended the recent trading session at $4.77, demonstrating a -1.24% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.99% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.23%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had gained 0.84% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.

The upcoming earnings release of BlackBerry will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.04, marking a 100% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.14 per share and a revenue of $529 million, indicating changes of +600% and -7.79%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, BlackBerry possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, BlackBerry is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 34.5. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.91 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

