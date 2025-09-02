BlackBerry (BB) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

BlackBerry (BB) ended the recent trading session at $3.78, demonstrating a -1.44% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.69% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.55%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the cybersecurity software and services company had gained 1.59% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.79%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of BlackBerry in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on September 25, 2025. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $125 million, down 13.79% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.1 per share and a revenue of $525.5 million, demonstrating changes of +400% and -8.4%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. BlackBerry currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, BlackBerry is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.3. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 31.39.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, positioning it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.