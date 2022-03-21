BlackBerry (BB) Channel Partners to Offer Jarvis in APAC

BlackBerry BB recently announced that 13 channel partners across the Asia-Pacific region will be offering BlackBerry Jarvis 2.0 to companies, aiding them to create secure systems amid increasing instances of cyberattacks.

These 13 channel partners (mostly distributors and value-added integrators) comprise names like Hitachi Industry & Control Solutions, Ltd (Japan), UPS Technology (Korea), Strategic Innovation Business Group, Macnica, Inc (Japan), Gopalam Embedded Systems Pte Ltd (India), AdvanTrak Technologies Private Limited (India) and Nanjing Leading R&D Information Technology Limited (China).

With digital acceleration gaining rapid speed, there has been a massive spurt in cyberattacks on critical infrastructure as systems are widely exposed due to the merging of information technology and operational technology, noted BlackBerry. Companies utilizing IoT devices also face an increasing risk of security breaches.

BlackBerry Jarvis is a software composition analysis and security testing solution. The solution enables users in the identification and listing of open-source software and software licenses within the mission-critical embedded systems along with their cybersecurity exposures and weaknesses.

BlackBerry Jarvis BlackBerry QNX supplies commercial operating systems, development tools, hypervisors, support and services for essential embedded systems.

BlackBerry QNX is a market leader for safety-certified embedded software in automotive and is embedded in more than 195 million vehicles. Apart from automotive, BlackBerry QNX software is also deployed in embedded systems across a wide gamut of industries like aerospace and defense, industrial controls, heavy machinery, medical, rail and robotics, among others.

Canada-based BlackBerry provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company has aligned its software and services business around two key market opportunities — Cyber Security and IoT. In the IoT business, BlackBerry is witnessing significant progress in the auto business.

BlackBerry continues to invest in product development and go-to-market strategy to drive long-term growth. The company is also poised to benefit from accretive design wins and pipeline growth for unified endpoint security products.

BlackBerry currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of BB have lost 34.3% against the industry’s rise of 18% in the past year.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks worth considering from the broader technology sector are Broadcom AVGO, Apple AAPL and Texas Instruments TXN. Apple sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Broadcom and Texas Instruments carry a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadcom’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $35.49 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate of AVGO is pegged at 14.5%.

Broadcom’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, the average being 1.9%. Shares of AVGO have increased 28.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Apple’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $6.16 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 12.5%.

Apple’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average being 20.3%. Shares of AAPL have rallied 32.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Texas Instruments’ 2022 earnings is pegged at $9.09 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is 9.3%.

Texas Instruments’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average being 12.4%. Shares of TXN are up 0.1% in the past year.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.