BlackBerry (BB) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6%

BlackBerry Limited BB was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. The stock picked up sharply from the near-flat trend of $4.26 to $4.71 in the past one month time frame.



This move came after potential rumors of Fairfax Financial Holdings acquiring BlackBerry’s remaining shares.



The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

BlackBerry currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



Another stock worth considering in the Wireless Non-US industry is KT Corporation KT which carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



