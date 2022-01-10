BlackBerry (BB) Boosts Water Sustainability With Research Challenge

BlackBerry Limited BB recently announced that it has collaborated with the University of Waterloo’s Water Institute to tackle water-related challenges that hamper the ecosystem and climate conditions. The University of Waterloo has been sharing a working relationship with its flagship alumnus company, BlackBerry, for more than three decades.



Both the entities have launched a first-of-its-kind innovation research challenge for professors and students. Dubbed the Water Innovation Challenge, the program requires students to come up with new-age applications backed by BlackBerry technologies to ensure sustainable water management.



It is worth mentioning that Water Institute is regarded as one of the premier water research institutes. The program has been specifically designed to bolster the sustainability and water-related United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.



At a time when companies are transitioning toward sustainable solutions to drive innovation and address the global challenges of today, the latest move comes as a boon. Water resilience is vital for economic development as well. Against this backdrop, the partnership will connect researchers with innovative technologies that help tackle water security.



Researchers can submit their applications from Jan 10 to Feb 24, 2022. Selected candidates will be able to start their research for the Spring 2022 academic term. The Water Innovation Challenge will enable interested applicants to capitalize on technologies that address water emergencies and the cybersecurity of water systems.



Strengthening its foothold in cybersecurity solutions, last year, BlackBerry had announced a major update to its Guard managed detection and response service to deliver a managed extended detection and response (XDR) service. The advanced solution was achieved through a partnership with Exabeam — a global cybersecurity leader that adds intelligence to IT and security stack.



The XDR solution provides coverage beyond endpoints by integrating Cylance AI-powered BlackBerry Optics, Persona, Gateway and Protect solutions with Exabeam Fusion SIEM and XDR solutions. Customers will now benefit from BlackBerry solutions and Exabeam security analytics and automation platform for high-fidelity alerts and cross-tool threat hunting services. With Guard 2.0, BlackBerry’s threat prevention professionals work as an extension of customers’ security and IT teams.



Moving forward, BlackBerry intends to drive healthy revenue growth and increase market share in the industry vertical. With a holistic growth model focusing on organic and inorganic initiatives, the company invests in product development and the go-to-market strategy. Riding on such dynamic business fundamentals, BlackBerry appears well prepared to drive long-term sustainable growth, instilling optimism among investors.



